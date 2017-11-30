Wizards' Bradley Beal: Slated for eye exam Thursday
Beal will undergo an eye exam Thursday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Beal was elbowed in the face during Wednesday's game against the 76ers, and while he was able to return to the game, the Wizards will play it safe and send him for some further testing. Look for his status to be updated following Thursday's evaluation.
