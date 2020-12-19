Beal (back) isn't on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Beal missed Friday's practice due to a back injury that he sustained Thursday, but he's slated to play in Saturday's preseason finale after his removal from the injury report. With the Wizards' season opener scheduled for Dec. 23, Beal could see limited minutes in the final game of the preseason.
