Beal logged 21 points (7-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 overtime loss to Toronto.

Beal matched his season-high with 10 assists, notching just his second double-double of the season. While it has been an up-and-down season for Beal, he remains a solid source of points, triples, assists and percentages. Moving forward, health is likely to be the only thing that stops him from what could be a strong finish to the season.