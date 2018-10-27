Wizards' Bradley Beal: Solid effort despite injury

Beal (chest) provided 21 points (6-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in the Wizards' 116-112 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Beal fought through the chest injury he'd sustained in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, remaining aggressive despite missing 10 of his first 12 shots. The talented two-guard also appeared to sustain a cut behind his ear after taking a tumble under the basket in the second quarter, yet another health-related obstacle that he had to contend with. Despite the challenges, Beal managed to generate his fifth game with at least 20 points to open the season, even though Friday's 31.6 percent success rate from the field was by far his poorest yest through five contests.