Wizards' Bradley Beal: Spearheads team again

Beal posted 32 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes in the Wizards' 124-106 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Beal's point tally once again comfortably paced the Wizards on the night and actually led all scorers. The veteran two-guard had seen a rare dip below 20 points in his most recent game, but he's been well past the mark more often than not as the usual offensive linchpin on a short-handed squad. While his final lines have usually been more than rewarding for fantasy owners, Beal is actually slumping in one area at the moment -- factoring in Tuesday's production, he's shooting just 23.5 percent (8-for-31) from three-point range over the last five games.