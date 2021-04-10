Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he anticipates Beal will be questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Beal drained a go-ahead three-pointer and free throw in the closing seconds of Friday's win over the Warriors and totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes. However, he went to the locker room during the matchup due to back tightness and has been dealing with a hip issue recently. Brooks said that the team will see how Beal feels Saturday before determining his status for the second half of the back-to-back set. If Beal is unavailable, Garrison Mathews and Raul Neto could see increased run for the Wizards.