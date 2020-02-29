Wizards' Bradley Beal: Stays sizzling hot

Beal registered 42 points (17-33 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss at Utah.

Beal extended his torrid run this month, and the star shooting guard has topped the 40-point plateau in three of his last four contests, while scoring 30 or more points in six of his last seven outings. Beal has been one of the league's premier scoring threats during the current month, and he is averaging 36.2 points per game -- while shooting 47.5 percent from the field -- in 11 games.