Wizards' Bradley Beal: Stays sizzling hot
Beal registered 42 points (17-33 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss at Utah.
Beal extended his torrid run this month, and the star shooting guard has topped the 40-point plateau in three of his last four contests, while scoring 30 or more points in six of his last seven outings. Beal has been one of the league's premier scoring threats during the current month, and he is averaging 36.2 points per game -- while shooting 47.5 percent from the field -- in 11 games.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...