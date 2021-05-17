Beal said he experienced no setbacks with his strained left hamstring in his return from a three-game absence during Sunday's 115-110 win over the Hornets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Though Beal acknowledged he was less than 100 percent Sunday and called his first-half performance "rough," he ultimately looked more comfortable as the game unfolded. He ended up playing 35 minutes in the win, finishing with 25 points (8-27 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal. He's not expected to face any restrictions Tuesday, when the eighth-seeded Wizards head to seventh-seeded Boston to play their first game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.