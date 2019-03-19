Wizards' Bradley Beal: Stifled in loss to Jazz

Beal scored 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 116-95 loss to the Jazz.

It's only the third time all season that Beal has failed to drain a three-pointer. The All-Star guard was due for a quiet night after posting back-to-back 40-point efforts, but the loss was a devastating one for the Wizards' playoff chances -- the team now sits 4.5 games back of eighth place in the Eastern Conference, with 11 games left on their schedule and two other teams to leapfrog.

