Beal (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Beal was unavailable for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Nuggets, and he'll sit out a second consecutive game two days later. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) will also remain out, so Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis and Deni Avdija should continue to see increased run for the Wizards.