Beal (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Beal will miss a sixth consecutive game due to a sprained left knee, which should allow for Corey Kispert and Delon Wright to continue to see extended run. With the Wizards three games back of a spot in the play-in and only five games left on their schedule, Beal could be a shutdown candidate if the team falls out of contention. Regardless, he will have another chance to play Tuesday against Milwaukee.