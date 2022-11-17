Beal supplied 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to Oklahoma City.

After missing the last five games due to COVID-19 protocols, Beal returned and scored 10 first-quarter points. He went scoreless in the second and third periods but finished strong, scoring 15 points and playing all 12 minutes in the fourth. He's shot well when available and has made 51.2 percent of his shots and 92.7 percent of his free throws through 10 appearances.