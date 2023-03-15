Beal registered 36 points (13-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 victory over Detroit.

Beal led all players in Tuesday's game in scoring while also leading the Wizards in threes made and assists in Tuesday's blowout victory over Detroit. Beal has tallied at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this season.