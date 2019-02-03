Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong numbers in loss

Beal scored a team-high 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

He's now scored at least 20 points in 14 of 15 games in 2019, and Beal is averaging 27.3 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over that stretch. The top option in the Wizards' offense should continue to post impressive numbers in the second half with John Wall (heel) done for the rest of the season.