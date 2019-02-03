Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong numbers in loss
Beal scored a team-high 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.
He's now scored at least 20 points in 14 of 15 games in 2019, and Beal is averaging 27.3 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.1 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over that stretch. The top option in the Wizards' offense should continue to post impressive numbers in the second half with John Wall (heel) done for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads scoring attack in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Registers game-high 31 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: 21 points, seven assists in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong play in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Grabs sixth double-double•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Quiet in easy win over Pistons•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...