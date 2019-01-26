Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong play in win
Beal finished with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes Friday against the Magic.
Beal continued his fantastic season with yet another fantastic game. He bounced back from a three-game slump during which he shot just 34.9 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from three to hit above 50 percent of his shots from each distance. At this point, Beal has elevated his game and is one of the best players in all of fantasy and is averaging 24.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 37.1 minutes per contest.
