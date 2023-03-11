Beal totaled 27 points (11-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Beal continues to play well at the right time, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth straight game. In a season riddled with injury-related absences, Beal is starting to look more like the player managers had been hoping for on draft day. For some reason, he still refuses to score from the perimeter, having connected on a total of just 10 three-pointers in the last nine games.