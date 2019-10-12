Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting night in win

Beal (rest) produced 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during the Wizards' 115-99 preseason win over the Knicks on Friday.

Beal saw a decent amount of run after being held out of the exhibition against Guangzhou on Wednesday, and he put his time on the floor to good use. The veteran two-guard put in a full 82-game workload for the second consecutive season during the 2018-19 campaign, which helped lead to career bests in points (25.6), assists (5.5), rebounds (5.0) and steals (1.5). With John Wall (Achilles) set to potentially miss the entire season, Beal should once again take on a sizable load in the Wizards' fast-paced attack.