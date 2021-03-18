Beal scored 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Beal scored well for the second consecutive game after enduring a brief shooting slump. However, he was still unable to find his range beyond the arc, as he failed to hit at least one three for the first time since Jan. 29. The worst part of Beal's night came with 0.7 seconds left in the game, when De'Aaron Fox knocked down a jumper over him to hand the Wizards another loss.