Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles from field in loss
Beal had 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-103 loss at the Lakers.
Beal hasn't topped the 20-point mark in three of his last five games but he remains a fairly efficient scorer -- he is shooting 48.2 percent from the field during that span, an upgrade over his 47.2 percent from this season. The eight-year veteran continues to lead the Wizards on the offensive end of the court, and that shouldn't change ahead of another tough road matchup at the Clippers on Sunday.
