Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles from floor Sunday

Beal totaled 14 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 101-97 loss to the Knicks.

Beal was awful from three Sunday night, hitting just one of his six shots from behind the arc. Off nights will happen for Beal, but he isn't afraid to take over when needed and is often better shooting the ball, so he should bounce back down the stretch and into the playoffs.