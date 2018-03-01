Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles from floor Wednesday

Beal scored eight points (3-15 FG, 2-8 3PT) to go with four rebounds, five assists, one steal and five turnovers in 37 minutes in Wednesday's 109-101 loss to Golden State.

After shooting a combined 52.8 percent on 17.5 shots per game in his four games since the All-Star break, Beal struggled from the floor against Golden State Wednesday. Shooting 3-of-15, including 2-of-8 from three, the guard had a rare off night. In terms of offense, it was only the fifth single digit scoring game for Beal this season. This season, he has always been a high volume shooter, averaging a career-high 18.6 shots. This is thanks to the collective prolonged absences of John Wall (knee) this season. Most of the time, Beal's high volume of shots pays off.

