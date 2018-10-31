Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles with shot in defeat

Beal managed 17 points (5-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 40 minutes in the Wizards' 107-95 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

One game after producing a game-high scoring tally versus the Clippers on 50.0 percent shooting, Beal had trouble finding the net Tuesday. The fact he uncorked all but four of his 16 attempts from distance did have a part to play in that, but Beal's 31.3 percent success rate Tuesday did serve as a season low. He'll look to bounce back when the Wizards return home and face the OKC Thunder on Friday.