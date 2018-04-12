Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles with shot in finale

Beal scored 13 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3PT, 4-7 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to Orlando.

For the second straight game, Beal was less than efficient from the field. Shooting 4-of-15 in the regular season finale, the guard is shooting 10-of-31 combined in the last two games of the season. As the Wizards head into the postseason, they need Beal to return to the form that averaged 22.6 points while shooting 46.0 percent on a career-high 18.1 shots per game.