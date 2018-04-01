Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles with shot Sunday
Beal compiled 15 points (5-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to Chicago.
Beal was off from the field, missing all six of his three-point attempts on his way to 15 points. The Wizards were not on tonight and never really looked engaged. On a personal note, Beal has been quite inefficient from the field of late, a trend that will likely rectify itself sooner rather than later. His assist numbers are set to take a hit with the return of John Wall, however, he should get some more open looks resulting in a boost to his scoring and field-goal percentage. Look for him to have a strong finish to the season as the Wizards push for a higher playoff seeding.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 22 in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Limited to seven points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles from floor Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 24 points Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...