Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles with shot Sunday

Beal compiled 15 points (5-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to Chicago.

Beal was off from the field, missing all six of his three-point attempts on his way to 15 points. The Wizards were not on tonight and never really looked engaged. On a personal note, Beal has been quite inefficient from the field of late, a trend that will likely rectify itself sooner rather than later. His assist numbers are set to take a hit with the return of John Wall, however, he should get some more open looks resulting in a boost to his scoring and field-goal percentage. Look for him to have a strong finish to the season as the Wizards push for a higher playoff seeding.