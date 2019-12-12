Wizards' Bradley Beal: Struggles with shot Tuesday
Beal posted 16 points (6-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Hornets.
Tuesday's performance was only the second time this season that Beal has failed to make a three-pointer -- his other being an 0-for-4 effort against the Clippers on Dec. 1. The month of December has been rough for Beal overall in terms of shooting, as he's hit just 37.8 percent of his looks from the field. Expect that to get back on track sooner than later, as Beal has shot better than 45.0 percent from the field every season since 2016-17.
