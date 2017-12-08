Wizards' Bradley Beal: Superb again in victory
Beal finished with 34 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 victory over the Suns.
After his 51 point explosion, Beal backed up that performance with another strong outing. Beal had a few sub-par games without John Wall (knee), but he has turned it on over the last two. He is basically the first and second option on offense and should be putting up stellar numbers until the return of Wall.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Explodes for 51 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Rough shooting night in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Slated for eye exam Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will return to Wednesday's game•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Exits Wednesday's game with facial contusion•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.