Wizards' Bradley Beal: Superb again in victory

Beal finished with 34 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 victory over the Suns.

After his 51 point explosion, Beal backed up that performance with another strong outing. Beal had a few sub-par games without John Wall (knee), but he has turned it on over the last two. He is basically the first and second option on offense and should be putting up stellar numbers until the return of Wall.