Beal scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assisted, five rebounds and one block across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over Indiana.

Beal was efficient from the field all night until the fourth quarter, in which he went 0-for-3 from three. He paced the Wizards with 13 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting while also dishing out two big assists to Kyle Kuzma for three in the first quarter to give Washington an early 18-9 lead. Beal added another four assists in the second half along with a timely block on an Aaron Nesmith layup attempt with just 32 seconds left in the game.