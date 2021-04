Beal (hip) dropped 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five assists, one rebounds, one block and one steal over 30 minutes Wednesday in the victory over the Magic.

Beal returned after an absence of five games and once again led the Wizards in scoring. The NBA's leading scorer has now topped the 25-point mark 34 times en route to averaging a career high this year in both points and shooting percentage. Beal will look to keep the momentum going when the Wizards take on the Warriors on Friday.