Wizards' Bradley Beal: Team-high scoring total in loss

Beal supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in the Wizards' 136-104 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Beal continues to manage the after-effects of a recent chest bruise admirably, as he's now hit the 20-point mark in both games since suffering the injury last Wednesday versus the Warriors. While the Wizards remain mired in a season-opening malaise, Beal has been a bright spot, as he's now averaging 23.5 points on 47.3 percent shooting to go along with solid production elsewhere on the stat sheet. The 25-year-old has been particularly effective on the rebounding front relative to his two-guard position, hauling in between five and eight boards in three of his last four contests.