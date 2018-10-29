Wizards' Bradley Beal: Team-high scoring total in loss
Beal supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in the Wizards' 136-104 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Beal continues to manage the after-effects of a recent chest bruise admirably, as he's now hit the 20-point mark in both games since suffering the injury last Wednesday versus the Warriors. While the Wizards remain mired in a season-opening malaise, Beal has been a bright spot, as he's now averaging 23.5 points on 47.3 percent shooting to go along with solid production elsewhere on the stat sheet. The 25-year-old has been particularly effective on the rebounding front relative to his two-guard position, hauling in between five and eight boards in three of his last four contests.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Solid effort despite injury•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play Friday against Kings•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Battles through injury scare in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Returns to Wednesday's game•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...