Wizards' Bradley Beal: Teases triple-double in Sunday's win

Beal scored 39 points (16-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 45 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Bulls.

The assists tied his career high as Beal scored 20 or more points for the fourth straight game while scoring 30 or more for the third time in December. The 24-year-old is now averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last 14 games, and with John Wall struggling to find his form, Beal could continue to lead the offense for the Wizards.