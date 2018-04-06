Wizards' Bradley Beal: Teases triple-double in Thursday's loss

Beal scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine rebounds and eight assists in 43 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

John Wall was looking like his old self and posted a big double-double in this one, scoring 28 points with 14 assists, but Beal just missed one-upping his backcourt mate with what would have been his first career triple-double. Wall is expected to sit once again Friday on the second night of a back-to-back, but Beal should remain productive either way against the sagging Hawks.