Beal is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to left knee soreness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

It's worth noting that Wednesday's game is the second of a back-to-back set, so the Wizards could explore resting their star player. Beal is still just questionable officially, so it will be worth monitoring his status as the 7 p.m. ET tipoff approaches.

More News