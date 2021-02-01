Beal recorded 37 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

Beal and Russell Westbrook pulled off a stunning win with two three-pointers in the final seconds. As the NBA's current scoring leader, Beal's been a bright spot for the Wizards, who are struggling with the league's worst record. Now that Westbrook is healthy, Beal will delegate some responsibility to the All-Star point guard and provide a more balanced offensive attack. Together, they could be the most productive backcourt tandem by season's end.