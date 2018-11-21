Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ties season-high assist total

Beal recorded 27 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

For the first time all season, Beal failed to knock down a three-point shot, but made up for his lack of output in that category with a season-high-tying assist total. Though Beal remains the subject of trade rumors with the 6-11 Wizards perhaps considering some wholesale roster changes, the shooting guard's overall fantasy value hasn't seemed to suffer much as a result. For the third straight season, Beal is averaging over 20 points per game and has also offered some unexpected defensive impact with over one block per contest.

