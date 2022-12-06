Beal (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After exiting Sunday's loss to the Lakers early with hamstring tightness, Beal will officially miss the next week of action due to the injury. This will mark the second time that the 29-year-old will be forced to miss a decent chunk of games after a quadriceps injury sidelined him for five consecutive contests earlier in the season. During that previous span, Kristaps Porzingis was the team's leading producer, averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 31.4 minutes per game. The likes of Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert also figure to receive additional playing time with Beal on the sidelines. The All-Star guard's next chance to return appears to be Dec 12 against the Nets.