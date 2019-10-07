Wizards' Bradley Beal: To play limited minutes Monday
Coach Scott Brooks said Beal will play roughly 15 minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Knicks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Unsurprisingly, the Wizards will limit the workload of their star guard, who played all 82 games and led the league in minutes last season.
