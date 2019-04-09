Wizards' Bradley Beal: To see reduced workload again

Coach Scott Brooks noted he's not going to play Beal "a lot" of minutes Tuesday against the Celtics, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Beal, in what marks the Wizards' final game of the season, will be on the court for a limited amount of time. The move doesn't come as a surprise considering he's seen fewer than 24 minutes in two of the past three games.

