Beal provided 24 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to Atlanta.

Beal was one of three Wizards players with 20 or more points, leading the team in assists while finishing two dimes short of a double-double performance. Beal has tallied at least 20 points and five assists in two of his last four outings.