Wizards' Bradley Beal: Tops 30 yet again
Beal supplied 34 points (12-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.
Beal surpassed the 30 point plateau for the sixth time this season as he continues to score at an astounding pace. Moreover, he provided solid supplementary offensive statistics, dishing out eight assists a feat he's matched in five other games so far. Over his past three contests, Beal's pace has accelerated as he's averaging a whopping 40.7 points, 8.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes.
