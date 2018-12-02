Wizards' Bradley Beal: Torches Nets for 22

Beal scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 102-88 win over the Nets.

After playing only 19 minutes Friday against the Sixers, Beal saw a much heftier workload in this one, although his production at the end of the night was very similar to Friday's (19 points, two threes, two steals and an assist). The 25-year-old guard's scored in double digits in every game so far this season, as the Wizards' backcourt remains the focal point of their offense.