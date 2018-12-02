Wizards' Bradley Beal: Torches Nets for 22
Beal scored 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 43 minutes during Saturday's 102-88 win over the Nets.
After playing only 19 minutes Friday against the Sixers, Beal saw a much heftier workload in this one, although his production at the end of the night was very similar to Friday's (19 points, two threes, two steals and an assist). The 25-year-old guard's scored in double digits in every game so far this season, as the Wizards' backcourt remains the focal point of their offense.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Hands out 11 assists Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 32 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Drops 20 points in another loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ties season-high assist total•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Has 20 points in steady effort•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores team-high 20 in win over Cavs•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.