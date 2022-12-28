Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal didn't play the final 4:17 of Tuesday's 116-111 win over the 76ers due to left hamstring soreness, Noah Trister of The Associated Press reports.

Before departing, Beal posted 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five assists, two blocks and one rebound in 30 minutes. Though Unseld didn't go into specifics about Beal's hamstring issue, it's possible the 29-year-old is dealing with a compensation injury after he was sidelined for two weeks earlier this month due to a right hamstring strain. More information on Beal's injury should be available leading up to Wednesday's game against the Suns, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out the second half of the back-to-back set even if his latest hamstring-related setback isn't considered serious.