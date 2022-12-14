Beal (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Beal continues to deal with a hamstring strain and will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game. Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Jordan Goodwin should continue to see increased playing time in Beal's absence.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Resumes on-court activities•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: To be re-evaluated in a week•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Departs with tight hamstring•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Leads team in scoring•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Keeps scoring streak alive•