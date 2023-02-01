Beal and the Wizards will not play Wednesday against Detroit due to weather-related travel issues for the Pistons leaving Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Beal will have to wait until Friday against the Trail Blazers to get back on the court. The league will presumably reschedule the contest at a later date, but no official declaration on that front has been made at this point.
