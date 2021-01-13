The matchup between the Wizards and Jazz on Wednesday has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Washington does not have the required eight players available for the game due to contact tracing. Washington will next have a chance to play Friday against the Pistons in Detroit.
