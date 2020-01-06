Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will be game-time call
Beal (leg) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Celtics.
A lower-leg issue has kept Beal out of four of the last five games, but there's some hope that the All-Star guard will be able to get back on the floor Monday night. He'll likely go through a pregame warmup to test out the leg before a final call is made.
