Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will be offered max extension
The Wizards plan to offer Beal a three-year, $111 million max extension on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Wizards can't officially extend the offer until Friday, when Beal becomes eligible, but GM Tommy Sheppard did not mince words when asked about the team's plans. "At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Bradley the full max extension," Sheppard said. The 26-year-old Beal is coming off of the best statistical season of his career, but with the Wizards stuck in a holding pattern as John Wall recovers from a serious Achilles injury, it's unclear whether Beal will be willing to commit to the franchise long-term. The St. Louis native still has two years remaining on his current deal, which pays him just under $56 million through 2020-21. Beal could also become eligible for a super-max extension next summer in the event that he makes an All-NBA team in 2019-20. Given all the factors at play, it's likely Beal will take his time in evaluating the decision, which he has until October 21 to make.
