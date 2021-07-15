Beal (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in the Olympics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Beal was placed in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, and the development has led to him being unable to play in the Olympics. He'll presumably be replaced on the roster. Jerami Grant also joined Beal in COVID protocols, so his status is somewhat murky as well. However, Grant has not tested positive.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: May be replaced on USA roster•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores game-high 32 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Goes for 27 points in win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 25 points in defeat•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Puts up 33 in Game 2 loss•