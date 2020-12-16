Beal (rest) will play "a few minutes, not a lot" against the Pistons on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Coach Scott Brooks is keeping Beal's workload low heading into the regular season. Thursday's preseason contest is the Wizards' second-to-last exhibition before the Dec. 23 opener against the 76ers.
