Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play despite illness

Beal is dealing with an illness and didn't attend Friday's morning shootaround but he's still fully expected to play later in the night against Chicago, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards don't seem overly concerned with Beal's illness leading up to tipoff as the 25-year-old should be expected to fulfill his normal role Friday. Beal has averaged an eye-popping 39.8 minutes over 13 games so far in December.