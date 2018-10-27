Wizards' Bradley Beal: Will play Friday against Kings
Beal (chest) will play and start in Friday's matchup with the Kings, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Beal only played 19 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Warriors on Wednesday while battling a chest injury. He was considered a game-time decision heading into the evening, but will give it a go. It remains to be seen if the team will exercise caution with his minutes, but as of now he will presumably take on his normal workload.
